Wed, 23 August 2017 at 1:10 am

Amber Rose Looks Unrecognizable with Long Hair

Amber Rose Looks Unrecognizable with Long Hair

Amber Rose looks way different in these photos than she looks in her everyday life!

The 33-year-old model stepped in a long wig while celebrating a friend’s birthday on Monday night (August 21) at Tao in Hollywood.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amber Rose

“She’s Hollywood af. Happy birthday @skamartist!!! I love you Indian 😍❤️🙏🏽 Hair by @philonhair,” Amber captioned an Instagram video of herself on the red carpet a the party.

If you saw Amber walking down the street like this, would you recognize her?!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Amber Rose

  • Derek117

    Good look for Amber Rose!

  • TaraTeller

    And she still looks like the trash that she is.

  • Sky Moni

    Minnie Driver spot on look alike

  • Visitor

    Looks like Minnie Driver with a tan.