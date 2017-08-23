Top Stories
Taylor Swift Reveals Album Title, Release Date, &amp; New Single!

Taylor Swift Reveals Album Title, Release Date, & New Single!

Mel B Speaks Out After Walking Out of 'AGT', Calls out Simon Cowell's Insensitive Comment

Mel B Speaks Out After Walking Out of 'AGT', Calls out Simon Cowell's Insensitive Comment

New on Netflix in September 2017 - Full List Revealed!

New on Netflix in September 2017 - Full List Revealed!

You Won't Believe What Gunther From 'Friends' Looks Like Today!

You Won't Believe What Gunther From 'Friends' Looks Like Today!

Wed, 23 August 2017 at 8:59 pm

'America's Got Talent' 2017 - Seven More Acts Move Forward to Semi-Finals

Next Slide »

'America's Got Talent' 2017 - Seven More Acts Move Forward to Semi-Finals

Another group of acts have advanced to the semi-finals during the latest America’s Got Talent results show!

Seven acts made it through to the semi-finals last week and we now have 14 acts in the next round. After next week, there will be at least 21 acts in the semi-finals, possibly 22 if there is a wild card like in previous years.

WHO WENT HOME? These five acts were eliminated this week

12 acts performed on Tuesday night (August 22) and five acts were sent home during the results show.

One of the highlights of last night’s show was when Mandy Harvey, a deaf singer, made her emotional return to the show following her first golden buzzer performance.

TOP 22 ACTS SO FAR: Here are all 14 acts in the semi-finals so far!

Click inside to see who went through to the semi-finals this week…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: America's Got Talent

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Justin Bieber finds out why a paparazzi was being so rude to him - TMZ
  • Simone Biles has her first boyfriend and he's super cute - Just Jared Jr
  • You need to see this American Horror Story: Cult teaser - TooFab
  • Dirty Dancing is celebrating its 30th anniversary - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Riverdale's KJ Apa failed a pop quiz and it was hilarious - Just Jared Jr