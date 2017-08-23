Top Stories
Wed, 23 August 2017 at 8:05 pm

Amy Schumer Poses Topless on Movie Set - See the Photo!

Amy Schumer Poses Topless on Movie Set - See the Photo!

Amy Schumer is showing off her hot bod for a good cause!

The 36-year-old comedian and actress took to Instagram on Wednesday (August 23) from the set of her upcoming comedy I Feel Pretty.



Amy ditched her clothes and posed with her pup Tati dressed as a hot dog to share her beliefs that women deserve equal pay.

“Hot dog dog. Thanks for chiming in on what you feel I deserve to be paid,” Amy captioned the photo. “I believe women deserve equal pay. However I don’t believe I deserve equal pay to Chris and Dave. They are legends and 2 of the greatest comics of all time. I would like to say that I have been selling out arenas these last couple years. Something a female comic has never done. That’s a big deal to me, especially because I know I do my best every night on stage for the audience and they have a good time. I didn’t ask for the same as my friends. I did ask for more than the initial offer. I will continue to work my ass off and be the best performer I can be. The reports of me “demanding” or “insisting” on equal pay to them aren’t a true. #fat #stealsjokes”







