Wed, 23 August 2017 at 9:00 am

Ariana Grande Cancels Upcoming Show Due to 'Health Problems'

Ariana Grande Cancels Upcoming Show Due to 'Health Problems'

Ariana Grande took to her Instagram Story to tell fans she had to cancel her upcoming concert overseas in Vietnam due to health problems.

“My babes in Vietnam, I apologize from the bottom of my heart but I’m really dealing with some health problems at the moment,” the 24-year-old entertainer wrote. “I came here to Vietnam, so excited to perform, my doctor won’t allow me to do the show for you tonight. I’m so so sorry. There is nothing I hate to do more than to do this but I promise to make it up to you in the future. I love you and thank you for understanding.”

Ariana was expected to take the stage tonight in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. She’s next scheduled to take the stage in Beijing, China on Saturday. Get well soon, Ariana!
ariana grande health problems cause cancellation 01

Photos: Instagram, Getty
