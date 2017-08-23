Bella Hadid Flaunts Her Figure in White Bodysuit & Bright Hoodie

Bella Hadid managed to pull off a look that is both sporty and preppy!

The 20-year-old model was spotted running errands on Wednesday (August 23) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Hadid

She rocked a white bodysuit, black and yellow drawstring shorts that showcased her long legs, Nike sneakers, and a bright yellow sweatshirt that she wore tied around her shoulders.

Bella completed her look with gold hoop earrings and her glossy locks pulled back in a half updo.

That same day, Bella took to Instagram to show off her no-makeup look and a towel around her head, captioning the pic, “Silence🙏🏼💆🏻😍.”