Top Stories
Katy Perry Drops Basketball-Themed 'Swish Swish' Video Featuring the Most Random Celebs!

Katy Perry Drops Basketball-Themed 'Swish Swish' Video Featuring the Most Random Celebs!

'America's Got Talent' 2017 - Seven More Acts Move Forward to Semi-Finals

'America's Got Talent' 2017 - Seven More Acts Move Forward to Semi-Finals

You Won't Believe What Gunther From 'Friends' Looks Like Today!

You Won't Believe What Gunther From 'Friends' Looks Like Today!

Wed, 23 August 2017 at 11:46 pm

Bella Hadid Flaunts Her Figure in White Bodysuit & Bright Hoodie

Bella Hadid Flaunts Her Figure in White Bodysuit & Bright Hoodie

Bella Hadid managed to pull off a look that is both sporty and preppy!

The 20-year-old model was spotted running errands on Wednesday (August 23) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Hadid

She rocked a white bodysuit, black and yellow drawstring shorts that showcased her long legs, Nike sneakers, and a bright yellow sweatshirt that she wore tied around her shoulders.

Bella completed her look with gold hoop earrings and her glossy locks pulled back in a half updo.

That same day, Bella took to Instagram to show off her no-makeup look and a towel around her head, captioning the pic, “Silence🙏🏼💆🏻😍.”

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on

Just Jared on Facebook
bella hadid rocks white bodysuit and yellow hoodie in nyc 01
bella hadid rocks white bodysuit and yellow hoodie in nyc 02
bella hadid rocks white bodysuit and yellow hoodie in nyc 03
bella hadid rocks white bodysuit and yellow hoodie in nyc 04
bella hadid rocks white bodysuit and yellow hoodie in nyc 05
bella hadid rocks white bodysuit and yellow hoodie in nyc 06

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Bella Hadid

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Bruce Springsteen, 67, shows off his hot beach body - TMZ
  • This Degrassi: Next Class star is currently recording her debut album - Just Jared Jr
  • Laguna Beach star Jason Wahler welcomes a daughter - TooFab
  • Chris Hemsworth just signed on for his latest movie role - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Grace VanderWaal reveals her biggest role model - Just Jared Jr
  • Noto

    She’s the oldest looking 20-year-old I’ve ever seen.

  • Noto

    She’s the oldest looking 20-year-old I’ve ever seen.

  • Effy

    But it’s so obvious she used an app (or her camera has it included) to smooth her face out…

  • Koos

    so dutch genes making your dick stiff for sure.

  • Jeanettecmilner

    Wiki53s

    Google is paying 97$ per hour! Work for few hours and have longer with friends & family! !yz53d:
    On tuesday I got a great new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $8752 this last four weeks.. Its the most-financialy rewarding I’ve had.. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !yz53d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleFinancialJobsCash53FinderPress/GetPay$97/Hour… ★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★:::::!yz53z..,…