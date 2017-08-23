Top Stories
Wed, 23 August 2017 at 10:03 pm

Bruno Mars Meets the Professional Wrestler He's Nicknamed After - See the Photo!

Bruno Mars Meets the Professional Wrestler He's Nicknamed After - See the Photo!

Bruno Mars has finally met his namesake!

The 31-year-old entertainer – whose real name is Peter Gene Hernandez – met professional wrestler Bruno Sammartino last night (August 22) at his sold out 24K Magic World Tour stop in Pittsburgh, Penn.

“I was nicknamed after this professional wrestler Bruno Sammartino. Tonight in Pittsburgh I had the honor of meeting him!” Bruno captioned the below photo on Instagram.

When Bruno was growing up, his dad nicknamed him after the wrestling champ because he was a huge wrestling fan.

A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars) on

Photos: Getty
