Chris Hardwick, David Hasselhoff & More Help Honor Stan Lee at Special Tribute!

Chris Hardwick is dapper in a suit as he hits the carpet at Extraordinary: Stan Lee A Special Tribute held at the Saban Theater on Tuesday (August 22) in Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old entertainer, who also hosted the event, was joined by Alan Tudyk, David Hasselhoff, Lou Ferrigno, Guardians of the Galaxy stars Pom Klementieff and Michael Rooker, and Stan Lee himself.

“Thank you for celebrating @TheRealStanLee with us!! Sorry for all the mic issues!! Good news: they’re working now! Bad news: show’s over,” Chris tweeted. “Also thank you to @omaze and @MakeAWish for being a part of the @TheRealStanLee event!! It’s was an incredible honor for me! :)”

The two-hour program mixed live appearances with video tributes and animated segments that told the story of Stan‘s career. The 94-year-old dreamer behind Spider-Man, Iron Man and scores of other superheroes sat center stage at the Saban Theatre as one artist-admirer after another shared how his characters and creative energy inspired them.