Chris Hemsworth Speaks Out in Support of Marriage Equality in Australia

Chris Hemsworth is voicing his support for marriage quality in Australia, his home country.

The 34-year-old actor used his Instagram as a platform to encourage fellow Aussies to vote in the upcoming marriage equality postal survey on September 12. Through the survey, Australians will be asked by the federal government whether same-sex marriage should be legalized.

“Dear open minded, free speaking, laid back, life loving aussies. Marriage is about love and commitment and, in a country based on equal citizenship, it should be available to everyone! Vote now for marriage equality #equality,” Chris wrote on his Instagram.

Australian residents must register to vote by midnight on Thursday (August 24), and the results will be revealed on November 15.