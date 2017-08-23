Top Stories
Chris Hemsworth Speaks Out in Support of Marriage Equality in Australia

Chris Hemsworth Speaks Out in Support of Marriage Equality in Australia

Chris Hemsworth is voicing his support for marriage quality in Australia, his home country.

The 34-year-old actor used his Instagram as a platform to encourage fellow Aussies to vote in the upcoming marriage equality postal survey on September 12. Through the survey, Australians will be asked by the federal government whether same-sex marriage should be legalized.

“Dear open minded, free speaking, laid back, life loving aussies. Marriage is about love and commitment and, in a country based on equal citizenship, it should be available to everyone! Vote now for marriage equality #equality,” Chris wrote on his Instagram.

Australian residents must register to vote by midnight on Thursday (August 24), and the results will be revealed on November 15.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez; Photos: Getty Images
