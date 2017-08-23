Top Stories
Taylor Swift Reveals Album Title, Release Date, &amp; New Single!

Mel B Speaks Out After Walking Out of 'AGT', Calls out Simon Cowell's Insensitive Comment

New on Netflix in September 2017 - Full List Revealed!

You Won't Believe What Gunther From 'Friends' Looks Like Today!

Wed, 23 August 2017 at 9:33 pm

Dacre Montgomery & Courtney Eaton Star in Angus & Julia Stone's 'Chateau' Music Video - Watch!

Dacre Montgomery & Courtney Eaton Star in Angus & Julia Stone's 'Chateau' Music Video - Watch!

Angus & Julia Stone are back with a hot new music video!

The singing brother & sister duo just dropped the music video for their new song “Chateau” off of their upcoming album Snow.

The music video stars Dacre Montgomery and Courtney Eaton as rebels as they embark on a journey throughout Mexico City.

The two spend the day explore the city by boat before visiting a club and crashing a wedding.

Angus & Julia Stone‘s new album Snow will be released on September 15.

Watch “Chateau” below!


Chataeu – Angus & Julia Stone
Photos: Juliette Carman
