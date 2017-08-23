Dacre Montgomery & Courtney Eaton Star in Angus & Julia Stone's 'Chateau' Music Video - Watch!

Angus & Julia Stone are back with a hot new music video!

The singing brother & sister duo just dropped the music video for their new song “Chateau” off of their upcoming album Snow.

The music video stars Dacre Montgomery and Courtney Eaton as rebels as they embark on a journey throughout Mexico City.

The two spend the day explore the city by boat before visiting a club and crashing a wedding.

Angus & Julia Stone‘s new album Snow will be released on September 15.

Watch “Chateau” below!



Chataeu – Angus & Julia Stone