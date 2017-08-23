Top Stories
Wed, 23 August 2017 at 4:48 pm

Demi Lovato Announces New Album 'Tell Me You Love Me'

Demi Lovato Announces New Album 'Tell Me You Love Me'

Demi Lovato just announced that she has new music on the way!

The 25-year-old singer will be releasing her upcoming album Tell Me You Love Me on September 29 and the pre-order will go live at midnight tonight (early morning August 24).

Demi released a video preview of one of the title song from the album.

“Tell me you love me. I need someone on days like this, I do. On days like this. Oh, can you hear me heart say oh-oh-oh-oh,” Demi sings on the track.

The album will feature the current single, “Sorry Not Sorry.”
