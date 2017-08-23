Demi Lovato Announces New Album 'Tell Me You Love Me'

Demi Lovato just announced that she has new music on the way!

The 25-year-old singer will be releasing her upcoming album Tell Me You Love Me on September 29 and the pre-order will go live at midnight tonight (early morning August 24).

Demi released a video preview of one of the title song from the album.

“Tell me you love me. I need someone on days like this, I do. On days like this. Oh, can you hear me heart say oh-oh-oh-oh,” Demi sings on the track.

The album will feature the current single, “Sorry Not Sorry.”