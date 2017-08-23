Drake Wears Socks With Rihanna on Them - See the Pics!

Drake has his ex-girlfriend Rihanna on the mind!

The 30-year-old “Passionfruit” singer took to Instagram on Monday (August 21) to share a photo of himself wearing socks designed by the “Work” crooner, 29.

“Trabajo,” Drake captioned the pic, in which he is lounging on a white couch while enjoying an iced drink in a wine glass.

Fans diverted all of their attention, however, to his socks.

“OMG DRAKE IS WEARING RIHANNA’S SOCKS,” one user wrote.

The socks, from Rihanna‘s Fenty for Stance line, feature a cartoon of Rihanna dancing in her “Work” music video, which Drake made a cameo in.

Last year, Drake presented RiRi with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2016 MTV VMAs. “She’s someone I’ve been in love with since I was 22 years old,” he said on stage. Rihanna later revealed that she loved him for making the speech.

Awww.

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Aug 21, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT

