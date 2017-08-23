Ellie Bamber Dishes on New Film 'Taipei' In Teen Vogue's Future Icons Feature

Ellie Bamber stands out in Teen Vogue‘s Future Icons feature.

Featured as one of the many young trailblazers to watch by the glossy, the British actress opened up about her next film, called Taipei.

“It’s about a modern relationship and how the digital world and substances contribute to its growth,” Ellie says. “I hope it reminds viewers of a time before social media when there wasn’t always a third person in a relationship.”

She adds, “I hope it reminds them of traditional romances where a connection is made through spending time together without the need of electronics and other substances.”

“And that it stresses to women that you don’t need to be tied down by a man and can pursue a career on your own terms.”

The feature also includes musicians Alma, Madison Beer, Kelsey Lu, Chloe x Halle, and Kacy Hill, athlete Chloe Kim, actors Alisha Boe, Cameron Dallas, Kaitlyn Dever, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Jaeden Lieberher, Sophia Lillis, Ashton Sanders, China Anne McClain, Storm Reid, Odessa Young, Harris Dickinson, and Ekaterina Samsonov; models Helium Aden, Paloma Elsesser, Barbie Ferreira, Winnie Harlow and Selah Marley; art curator Kimberly Drew, and writer Tyler Ford.