Top Stories
Taylor Swift Reveals Album Title, Release Date, &amp; New Single!

Taylor Swift Reveals Album Title, Release Date, & New Single!

Mel B Speaks Out After Walking Out of 'AGT', Calls out Simon Cowell's Insensitive Comment

Mel B Speaks Out After Walking Out of 'AGT', Calls out Simon Cowell's Insensitive Comment

New on Netflix in September 2017 - Full List Revealed!

New on Netflix in September 2017 - Full List Revealed!

You Won't Believe What Gunther From 'Friends' Looks Like Today!

You Won't Believe What Gunther From 'Friends' Looks Like Today!

Wed, 23 August 2017 at 9:01 pm

Five Acts Sent Home During 'America's Got Talent' Second Quarterfinals Show

Next Slide »

Five Acts Sent Home During 'America's Got Talent' Second Quarterfinals Show

We sadly had to say goodbye to five acts during the latest results show on America’s Got Talent.

The show is currently in the second week of the quarterfinals round and the competition is being narrowed down from the Top 36 to likely the Top 22, if the format of previous years is followed this time around.

SEVEN ACTS ADVANCE: Here are the contestants moving forward!

Seven acts will advance to the semi-finals during each of the three weeks and then a wild card act will likely be announced to make an even 22 for next round.

Click through the slideshow to see who went home…

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: America's Got Talent

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Justin Bieber finds out why a paparazzi was being so rude to him - TMZ
  • Simone Biles has her first boyfriend and he's super cute - Just Jared Jr
  • You need to see this American Horror Story: Cult teaser - TooFab
  • Dirty Dancing is celebrating its 30th anniversary - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Riverdale's KJ Apa failed a pop quiz and it was hilarious - Just Jared Jr