'Frozen the Musical' Announces Opening Night on Broadway!

We officially know when Frozen the Musical will be hitting Broadway!

Disney just revealed that the show will officially kick off on March 22, 2018 at the St. James Theater in New York City.

Last week, the musical began its out-of-town run in Denver, Colo.

It’s set to run at the Buell Theatre in the Denver Center for the Performing Arts through October 1st.

The current cast includes Caissie Levy as Elsa, Patti Murin as Anna, Jelani Alladin as Kristoff, and John Riddle as Hans.

Make sure to check out photos from the musical’s opening night!