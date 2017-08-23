Top Stories
Taylor Swift Reveals Album Title, Release Date, &amp; New Single!

Taylor Swift Reveals Album Title, Release Date, & New Single!

Mel B Speaks Out After Walking Out of 'AGT', Calls out Simon Cowell's Insensitive Comment

Mel B Speaks Out After Walking Out of 'AGT', Calls out Simon Cowell's Insensitive Comment

New on Netflix in September 2017 - Full List Revealed!

New on Netflix in September 2017 - Full List Revealed!

You Won't Believe What Gunther From 'Friends' Looks Like Today!

You Won't Believe What Gunther From 'Friends' Looks Like Today!

Wed, 23 August 2017 at 5:40 pm

'Frozen the Musical' Announces Opening Night on Broadway!

'Frozen the Musical' Announces Opening Night on Broadway!

We officially know when Frozen the Musical will be hitting Broadway!

Disney just revealed that the show will officially kick off on March 22, 2018 at the St. James Theater in New York City.

Last week, the musical began its out-of-town run in Denver, Colo.

It’s set to run at the Buell Theatre in the Denver Center for the Performing Arts through October 1st.

The current cast includes Caissie Levy as Elsa, Patti Murin as Anna, Jelani Alladin as Kristoff, and John Riddle as Hans.

Make sure to check out photos from the musical’s opening night!

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Disney
Posted to: Broadway, Frozen

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Justin Bieber finds out why a paparazzi was being so rude to him - TMZ
  • Simone Biles has her first boyfriend and he's super cute - Just Jared Jr
  • You need to see this American Horror Story: Cult teaser - TooFab
  • Dirty Dancing is celebrating its 30th anniversary - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Riverdale's KJ Apa failed a pop quiz and it was hilarious - Just Jared Jr