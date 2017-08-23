Top Stories
Wed, 23 August 2017 at 10:18 am

Heidi Klum, Mel B & Tyra Banks Bring the Fashion To 'America's Got Talent' Live Shows!

Heidi Klum, Mel B & Tyra Banks Bring the Fashion To 'America's Got Talent' Live Shows!

Heidi Klum is all smiles in a silk dress while hitting the red carpet for the second week of America’s Got Talent season twelve live shows on Tuesday (August 22) in Los Angeles.

The 44-year-old entertainer was joined by her fellow judges Mel B, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel, as well as host Tyra Banks.

“It’s okay to feel yourself. I came to slay @agt tonight,” Tyra captioned with one of her Instagram posts.

During the show, Mel B walked off the stage during the middle of the show after Simon made an insensitive joke about her marriage to estranged husband Stephen Belafonte.


Fly like a butterfly in a jumpsuit by @stello, baby. #AGT @jstylela = stylist

A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on

FYI: Tyra is wearing a Stello jumpsuit.
Photos: NBC, WENN
  • Koos

    and 95 percent of ordinar americans cant even buy underwear for every day to wear.

  • TaraTeller

    Heidi’s dress looks cheap and the other two look like clowns.