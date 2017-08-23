Jared Leto Mixes Patterns While Promoting 'Walk on Water'

Jared Leto played with patterns while out and about today!

The 35-year-old actor and musician was spotted while making an appearance on Extra on Wednesday (August 23) at Universal Citywalk in Los Angeles.

Later in the day, Jared stopped for lunch at Joan’s on Third in Studio City.

Jared‘s outfit included a few different patterns, including floral pants, checkered vans, red socks and a shirt with a flower and bee pattern.

Yesterday, Jared and his band Thirty Seconds to Mars released their new song “Walk on Water,” marking the group’s first song in four years.

Fans are super excited about the new track and Jared even promised to trim his beard if the song goes to #1 on iTunes!