Wed, 23 August 2017 at 10:40 pm

Jason Aldean & Pregnant Wife Brittany Kerr Attend ACM Honors

Jason Aldean & Pregnant Wife Brittany Kerr Attend ACM Honors

Jason Aldean is supported by wife Brittany Kerr as they attend the 2017 ACM Honors on Wednesday night (August 23) at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn.

The 40-year-old country rocker’s wife showed off her major baby bump in a skin-tight orange dress as they arrived at the ceremony.

Other stars at the awards event included Chris Stapleton, Brett Young, and Dave Haywood.

Jason and Brittany announced back in May that they were expecting their first child together.

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Brett Young, Brittany Kerr, Chris Stapleton, Dave Haywood, Jason Aldean, Pregnant Celebrities

