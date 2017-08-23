John Legend Attends Launch of Axe School Program in NYC

Top Stories
Wed, 23 August 2017 at 11:47 pm

John Legend chats with students as he attends the launch of the Axe Senior Orientation Program on Wednesday afternoon (August 23) in New York City.

The 38-year-old entertainer attended the announcement of the program to help provide scholarships for students applying to college this fall.

Later that day, John was all smiles as he headed home after spending the rest of his day filming a new project.

Earlier this month, John stepped out to support wife Chrissy Teigen during her panel discussion at Beautycon Los Angeles.

