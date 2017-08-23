John Legend Attends Launch of Axe School Program in NYC

John Legend chats with students as he attends the launch of the Axe Senior Orientation Program on Wednesday afternoon (August 23) in New York City.

The 38-year-old entertainer attended the announcement of the program to help provide scholarships for students applying to college this fall.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of John Legend

Later that day, John was all smiles as he headed home after spending the rest of his day filming a new project.

Earlier this month, John stepped out to support wife Chrissy Teigen during her panel discussion at Beautycon Los Angeles.

10+ pictures inside of John Legend out in NYC…