Taylor Swift Reveals Album Title, Release Date, & New Single!

Mel B Speaks Out After Walking Out of 'AGT', Calls out Simon Cowell's Insensitive Comment

New on Netflix in September 2017 - Full List Revealed!

You Won't Believe What Gunther From 'Friends' Looks Like Today!

Wed, 23 August 2017 at 7:52 pm

Justin Bieber Sings & Dances to Australian Worship Band (Video)

Justin Bieber is full of joy this week!

The 23-year-old “Friends” singer couldn’t stop smiling while finishing up his meal at Catch LA on Tuesday night (August 22) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justi Bieber

The day before, Justin jammed out to Australian worship band Hillsong Young & Free‘s track “Wake” along with a crowd of his fellow worshipers.

“Nothing more fun/cool than praising our God,” Justin captioned the Instagram video he shared.

Justin canceled the remainder of his Purpose World Tour last month and has been spending time at The City Church in Beverly Hills. “He’s getting better now,” People reports. “This time off has helped ground him and center him, and he’s finally surrounding himself with people who have his best interests at heart.”

Watch the video below!

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Also pictured inside: Justin grabbing lunch with a friend – who rocked Justin‘s tour merch – at Coffee Commissary on Wednesday in Burbank.
Photos: BackGrid USA
