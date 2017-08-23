Top Stories
Taylor Swift Reveals Album Title, Release Date, & New Single!

Mel B Speaks Out After Walking Out of 'AGT', Calls out Simon Cowell's Insensitive Comment

New on Netflix in September 2017 - Full List Revealed!

You Won't Believe What Gunther From 'Friends' Looks Like Today!

Wed, 23 August 2017 at 6:41 pm

K-Pop Group BTS Announce Title & Release Date for New Album

BTS are officially returning with a new album in September.

The 7-member K-Pop group, which recently beat out Justin Bieber for the Top Social Artist award at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, will release their new album on September 18th, called Love Yourself ‘Her.’

Fans will be able to pre-order the album beginning on Friday (August 25).

The album will come in four packaging versions, and includes a hidden track written and produced by group leader, Rap Monster.

The group recently released a series of posters and highlight reels ahead of the album as part of their ongoing Love Yourself series.

BTS dropped You Never Walk Alone, a repackaging of their 2016 album Wings, in February.

Watch the latest Love Yourself highlight reel below.
Credit: David Blecker; Photos: Getty Images
