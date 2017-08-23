Top Stories
Taylor Swift's Snake Is Revealed in Latest Cryptic Video!

Mel B Speaks Out After Walking Out of 'AGT', Calls out Simon Cowell's Insensitive Comment

New on Netflix in September 2017 - Full List Revealed!

You Won't Believe What Gunther From 'Friends' Looks Like Today!

Wed, 23 August 2017 at 4:30 am

Kanye West Leaves His Office in a Sweatshirt & Jeans

Kanye West heads out of his office following a long day of work on Tuesday afternoon (August 22) in Los Angeles.

The 40-year-old rapper kept it casual in a maroon sweatshirt and jeans.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kanye West

The VMAs are this weekend and Kanye is of course coming up in a lot of headlines this week thanks to his memorable appearances at previous shows, including his several moments with Taylor Swift.

Make sure to see the adorable new photos of Kanye‘s two kids North and Saint.
kanye west leaves his office in sweatshirt jeans 01
kanye west leaves his office in sweatshirt jeans 02
kanye west leaves his office in sweatshirt jeans 03
kanye west leaves his office in sweatshirt jeans 04
kanye west leaves his office in sweatshirt jeans 05

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Kanye West

