Kate Mara’s Movie ‘Megan Leavey’ is Now Available on iTunes!

Kate Mara carries a box of flowers while out and about on Monday (August 21) in Studio City, Calif.

The 34-year-old newly married actress took to Twitter to promote her recent movie Megan Leavey, which is now available to rent on iTunes.

Megan Leavey is based on the true life story of a young marine corporal (Mara) whose unique discipline and bond with her military combat dog saved many lives during their deployment in Iraq. When she is assigned to clean up the K9 unit after a disciplinary hearing, Leavey identifies with a particularly aggressive dog, Rex, and is given the chance to train him. Over the course of their service, Megan and Rex completed more than 100 missions until an IED explosion injures them, putting their fate in jeopardy.