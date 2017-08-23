Kelsea Ballerini, Hunter Hayes, & Cassadee Pope Stun at ACM Honors 2017

Kelsea Ballerini wowed in red at the 2017 ACM Honors held at the Ryman Auditorium on Wednesday (August 23) in Nashville, Tenn.!

The 23-year-old “Yeah Boy” singer donned a bright red slit dress with rose designs at the top and a pair of strappy red heels.

She was joined by Hunter Hayes, who looked dapper in a blue-toned top, pinstripe suit jacket, and distressed leather boots.

Also in attendance were Cassadee Pope, looking lovely in lace, as well as Nashville‘s Charles Esten and Clare Bowen.

Hunter brought along his girlfriend Libby Barnes, Clare brought her fiance Brandon Robert Young, and Charles was joined by his wife Patty Hanson.

The ACM Honors ceremony celebrates special honorees and category winners whose awards presentations didn’t make the ACM Awards broadcast, which aired back in April.

Kelsea will receive the 2017 Gene Weed Milestone Award, honoring her three consecutive No. 1 singles from her debut album. She and Cassadee will be performing during the show as well.

You can watch the ceremony on CBS on September 15 at 9PM ET!

FYI: Kelsea wore a Dennis Basso dress, Stuart Weitzman heels, Gabriel & Co. jewelry, and a Tyler Ellis clutch.

15+ pictures inside of Kelsea Ballerini, Hunter Hayes, Cassadee Pope, and more at the ceremony…