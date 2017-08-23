Kendall Jenner Shares Her Two-Minute Morning Makeup Routine (Video)

Kendall Jenner is demonstrating her two-minute morning makeup routine for fans!

The 21-year-old model tackled her skin, eyebrows, lips, and more in the video she filmed for Vogue at the Baccarat Hotel New York.

“I learn a lot from being on set,” Kendall says in the clip. “I’ve done my makeup in cars … in port-a-potties.”

“When I was, like, 14, having thin eyebrows was the cool thing, so I literally plucked them all off,” she continues. “My sisters yelled at me and threw out all the tweezers in the house. I’ve never touched them myself ever since.”

“I don’t fully put lipstick on; I take it and then dab it just to enhance my own color,” she adds.

