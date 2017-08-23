Top Stories
Taylor Swift Reveals Album Title, Release Date, &amp; New Single!

Taylor Swift Reveals Album Title, Release Date, & New Single!

Mel B Speaks Out After Walking Out of 'AGT', Calls out Simon Cowell's Insensitive Comment

Mel B Speaks Out After Walking Out of 'AGT', Calls out Simon Cowell's Insensitive Comment

New on Netflix in September 2017 - Full List Revealed!

New on Netflix in September 2017 - Full List Revealed!

You Won't Believe What Gunther From 'Friends' Looks Like Today!

You Won't Believe What Gunther From 'Friends' Looks Like Today!

Wed, 23 August 2017 at 6:56 pm

Kendall Jenner Shares Her Two-Minute Morning Makeup Routine (Video)

Kendall Jenner Shares Her Two-Minute Morning Makeup Routine (Video)

Kendall Jenner is demonstrating her two-minute morning makeup routine for fans!

The 21-year-old model tackled her skin, eyebrows, lips, and more in the video she filmed for Vogue at the Baccarat Hotel New York.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

“I learn a lot from being on set,” Kendall says in the clip. “I’ve done my makeup in cars … in port-a-potties.”

“When I was, like, 14, having thin eyebrows was the cool thing, so I literally plucked them all off,” she continues. “My sisters yelled at me and threw out all the tweezers in the house. I’ve never touched them myself ever since.”

“I don’t fully put lipstick on; I take it and then dab it just to enhance my own color,” she adds.

Watch below for all of her tips and tricks! Click inside to watch the video…


Kendall Jenner Shares Her 2-Minute Morning Beauty Routine
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Vogue
Posted to: Kendall Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Justin Bieber finds out why a paparazzi was being so rude to him - TMZ
  • Simone Biles has her first boyfriend and he's super cute - Just Jared Jr
  • You need to see this American Horror Story: Cult teaser - TooFab
  • Dirty Dancing is celebrating its 30th anniversary - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Riverdale's KJ Apa failed a pop quiz and it was hilarious - Just Jared Jr