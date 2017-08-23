Lady Gaga Throws a BBQ on Her Day Off from Touring!

Lady Gaga is currently traveling around the country for the Joanne Tour and she threw a BBQ in Cleveland on her day off!

The 31-year-old entertainer has a show in the Ohio city on Wednesday night (August 23), but she spent her Tuesday having a blast with friends, family, and her tourmates.

Gaga shared a bunch of photos from the BBQ on social media and they include shots with her mom Cynthia, sister Natali, and manager Bobby Campbell.

Make sure to get tickets to see Gaga if she’s coming to a city near you!