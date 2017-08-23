Top Stories
Katy Perry Drops Basketball-Themed 'Swish Swish' Video Featuring the Most Random Celebs!

Katy Perry Drops Basketball-Themed 'Swish Swish' Video Featuring the Most Random Celebs!

'America's Got Talent' 2017 - Seven More Acts Move Forward to Semi-Finals

'America's Got Talent' 2017 - Seven More Acts Move Forward to Semi-Finals

You Won't Believe What Gunther From 'Friends' Looks Like Today!

You Won't Believe What Gunther From 'Friends' Looks Like Today!

Wed, 23 August 2017 at 11:05 pm

Laura Prepon & Fiance Ben Foster Welcome First Child!

Laura Prepon & Fiance Ben Foster Welcome First Child!

Laura Prepon is a mom!

The 36-year-old Orange is the New Black actress welcomed a daughter with fiance Ben Foster, Us Weekly reports.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Laura Prepon

Back in June, Laura revealed on Live! with Kelly and Ryan that she was expecting a girl.

“It’s kind of weird, ‘cause it sneaks up on you where you’re like, ‘I can’t believe it’s been eight months already. But then you’re like, ‘Oh my God, she needs to like come out already,” Laura said during her appearance.

Congrats to the happy couple!
Just Jared on Facebook
laura prepon fiance ben foster welcome first child together 01
laura prepon fiance ben foster welcome first child together 02
laura prepon fiance ben foster welcome first child together 03
laura prepon fiance ben foster welcome first child together 04
laura prepon fiance ben foster welcome first child together 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ben Foster, Birth, Laura Prepon

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Bruce Springsteen, 67, shows off his hot beach body - TMZ
  • This Degrassi: Next Class star is currently recording her debut album - Just Jared Jr
  • Laguna Beach star Jason Wahler welcomes a daughter - TooFab
  • Chris Hemsworth just signed on for his latest movie role - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Grace VanderWaal reveals her biggest role model - Just Jared Jr
  • Koos

    this was peanuts for the shape of her vagina.

  • Jeanettecmilner

    Wiki53s

    Google is paying 97$ per hour! Work for few hours and have longer with friends & family! !yz53d:
    On tuesday I got a great new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $8752 this last four weeks.. Its the most-financialy rewarding I’ve had.. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !yz53d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleFinancialJobsCash53FinderPress/GetPay$97/Hour… ★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★✫★★:::::!yz53z..,.