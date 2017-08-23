Laura Prepon & Fiance Ben Foster Welcome First Child!

Laura Prepon is a mom!

The 36-year-old Orange is the New Black actress welcomed a daughter with fiance Ben Foster, Us Weekly reports.

Back in June, Laura revealed on Live! with Kelly and Ryan that she was expecting a girl.

“It’s kind of weird, ‘cause it sneaks up on you where you’re like, ‘I can’t believe it’s been eight months already. But then you’re like, ‘Oh my God, she needs to like come out already,” Laura said during her appearance.

Congrats to the happy couple!