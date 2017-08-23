Lea Michele Takes Break From 'The Mayor' To Grab Lunch with Mom!

Lea Michele keeps it cool and casual as she steps out of Joan’s on Third on Tuesday afternoon (August 22) in Studio City, Calif.

The 30-year-old entertainer rocked a romper and white sneakers as she ran errands and grabbed lunch with her mom, Edith Sarfati.

Lea is currently keeping busy filming her hotly anticipated ABC comedy The Mayor, which follows a young aspiring rapper named Courtney Rose (Brandon Micheal Hall) who decides to run for Mayor in his hometown as a publicity stunt to generate interest in his new mix-tape. Things don’t go as planned when he actually manages to get elected, and calls on his mom, Dina (Yvette Nicole Brown), and his friend Valentina (Michele) to help him become the kind of person who can actually help his community.