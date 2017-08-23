Leaving Netflix in September 2017 - Here's the Full List!
Netflix has just announced the movies and TV shows they will be removing from the streaming service beginning on September 1.
There are some true fan favorites on the list – so be sure to get streaming ASAP!
Included on the list are some fan fave scary films including the original Scream movie from 1996, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Omen, and many more.
Click inside to see the full list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in September…
Leaving Netflix in September
SEPTEMBER 1
Better Off Ted: Season 2
Do Not Disturb
Frailty
Hope Floats
Jackass: The Movie
Julia
LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: King of Shadows
LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: Way of the Ninja
RV
The Batman: Season 1 – 5
The Deep End: Season 1
The Omen
Wilfred : Season 1 – 2
Something’s Gotta Give
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Tears of the Sun
Scream
A Nightmare on Elm Street
SEPTEMBER 3
Drumline: A New Beat
SEPTEMBER 4
The A-List
SEPTEMBER 5
Lilo & Stitch
The Emperor’s New Groove
SEPTEMBER 9
Teen Beach 2
SEPTEMBER 10
Army Wives: Season 1 – 7
SEPTEMBER 11
Terra Nova: Season 1
SEPTEMBER 15
Katt Williams: Kattpacalypse
SEPTEMBER 16
Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
One Day
SEPTEMBER 19
Persons Unknown: Season 1
SEPTEMBER 20
Bombay Velvet
Finding Fanny
Raising Hope: Season 1
SEPTEMBER 22
Philomena
SEPTEMBER 24
Déjà Vu
SEPTEMBER 26
A Gifted Man: Season 1
Sons of Tucson: Season 1
CSI: Miami: Season 1 – 10
SEPTEMBER 30
Last Man Standing: Season 1 – 5