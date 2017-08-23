Leaving Netflix in September 2017 - Here's the Full List!

Netflix has just announced the movies and TV shows they will be removing from the streaming service beginning on September 1.

There are some true fan favorites on the list – so be sure to get streaming ASAP!

Included on the list are some fan fave scary films including the original Scream movie from 1996, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Omen, and many more.

Click inside to see the full list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in September…

Leaving Netflix in September

SEPTEMBER 1

Better Off Ted: Season 2

Do Not Disturb

Frailty

Hope Floats

Jackass: The Movie

Julia

LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: King of Shadows

LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: Way of the Ninja

RV

The Batman: Season 1 – 5

The Deep End: Season 1

The Omen

Wilfred : Season 1 – 2

Something’s Gotta Give

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Tears of the Sun

Scream

A Nightmare on Elm Street

SEPTEMBER 3

Drumline: A New Beat

SEPTEMBER 4

The A-List

SEPTEMBER 5

Lilo & Stitch

The Emperor’s New Groove

SEPTEMBER 9

Teen Beach 2

SEPTEMBER 10

Army Wives: Season 1 – 7

SEPTEMBER 11

Terra Nova: Season 1

SEPTEMBER 15

Katt Williams: Kattpacalypse

SEPTEMBER 16

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie

One Day

SEPTEMBER 19

Persons Unknown: Season 1

SEPTEMBER 20

Bombay Velvet

Finding Fanny

Raising Hope: Season 1

SEPTEMBER 22

Philomena

SEPTEMBER 24

Déjà Vu

SEPTEMBER 26

A Gifted Man: Season 1

Sons of Tucson: Season 1

CSI: Miami: Season 1 – 10

SEPTEMBER 30

Last Man Standing: Season 1 – 5