Top Stories
Taylor Swift Reveals Album Title, Release Date, &amp; New Single!

Taylor Swift Reveals Album Title, Release Date, & New Single!

Mel B Speaks Out After Walking Out of 'AGT', Calls out Simon Cowell's Insensitive Comment

Mel B Speaks Out After Walking Out of 'AGT', Calls out Simon Cowell's Insensitive Comment

New on Netflix in September 2017 - Full List Revealed!

New on Netflix in September 2017 - Full List Revealed!

You Won't Believe What Gunther From 'Friends' Looks Like Today!

You Won't Believe What Gunther From 'Friends' Looks Like Today!

Wed, 23 August 2017 at 9:36 pm

Maren Morris & Fiance Ryan Hurd Couple Up for ACM Honors

Maren Morris & Fiance Ryan Hurd Couple Up for ACM Honors

Maren Morris and her fiance Ryan Hurd look so in love at the 2017 ACM Honors!

The country singers hit the blue carpet at the event held at the Ryman Auditorium on Wednesday (August 23) in Nashville, Tenn.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Maren Morris

Maren paired a nude-colored crop tank with a long white skirt adorned with colorful pleats, while Ryan opted for a denim shirt and black pants.

The ACM Honors ceremony celebrates special honorees and category winners whose awards presentations didn’t make the ACM Awards broadcast, which aired back in April.

Maren will be taking the stage for a performance tonight!

You can watch the ceremony on CBS on September 15 at 9PM ET.
Just Jared on Facebook
maren morris and fiance ryan hurd couple up for acm honors 2017 01
maren morris and fiance ryan hurd couple up for acm honors 2017 02
maren morris and fiance ryan hurd couple up for acm honors 2017 03
maren morris and fiance ryan hurd couple up for acm honors 2017 04
maren morris and fiance ryan hurd couple up for acm honors 2017 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Justin Bieber finds out why a paparazzi was being so rude to him - TMZ
  • Simone Biles has her first boyfriend and he's super cute - Just Jared Jr
  • You need to see this American Horror Story: Cult teaser - TooFab
  • Dirty Dancing is celebrating its 30th anniversary - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Riverdale's KJ Apa failed a pop quiz and it was hilarious - Just Jared Jr