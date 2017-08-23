Maren Morris & Fiance Ryan Hurd Couple Up for ACM Honors

Maren Morris and her fiance Ryan Hurd look so in love at the 2017 ACM Honors!

The country singers hit the blue carpet at the event held at the Ryman Auditorium on Wednesday (August 23) in Nashville, Tenn.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Maren Morris

Maren paired a nude-colored crop tank with a long white skirt adorned with colorful pleats, while Ryan opted for a denim shirt and black pants.

The ACM Honors ceremony celebrates special honorees and category winners whose awards presentations didn’t make the ACM Awards broadcast, which aired back in April.

Maren will be taking the stage for a performance tonight!

You can watch the ceremony on CBS on September 15 at 9PM ET.