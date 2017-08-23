Mel B Speaks Out After Walking Out of 'AGT', Calls out Simon Cowell's Insensitive Comment

Top Stories
Wed, 23 August 2017 at 11:44 am

Mel B left the stage during the America’s Got Talent live show on Tuesday (August 22), and now she’s speaking out about what went through her head in that moment.

In the moment, Simon was asked how a performance could have gone wrong and he responded, “I kind of imagine this would be like Mel B‘s wedding night. A lot of anticipation, not much promise or delivery.” When he said this comment, Mel tossed her water in Simon‘s direction and left.

“The act before made me cry, because it’s all about dads and cancer and I just lost my dad. He goes and says something stupid like that, so then I got angry,” Mel told Extra. “How do you know what my wedding night was like all those years ago?”

If you didn’t know, Mel is currently going through a messy divorce with her husband Stephen Belafonte.
