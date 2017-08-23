New on Netflix in September 2017 - Full List Revealed!
Netflix has announced the full slate of movies and television shows coming to the streaming service beginning September 1!
So many fan favorite movies are coming to Netflix – and Disney fans can rejoice! Hercules, Mulan, Pocahontas, and the live action Beauty & the Beast were all announced as part of the massive addition of movies.
If you didn’t hear the news, Disney actually announced a new streaming service that will take their movies off of Netflix eventually. So get binging while you can!
Click inside to see the full list of movies & TV shows leaving the streaming service…
New on Netflix in September
SEPTEMBER 1
Amores Perros
City of God
Dead Poets Society
Deep Blue Sea
Disney’s Hercules
Disney’s Mulan
FINAL FANTASY XIV Dad of Light: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Fracture
Gangs of New York
Gone Baby Gone
High Risk
Hoodwinked
Hotel for Dogs
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Little Evil — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Maniac: Season 1
Outside Man: Volume 2
Pulp Fiction
Requiem for a Dream
Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Atlanta
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from South Beach
She’s Gotta Have It
The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography
The Last Shaman
The Lost Brother
The Rugrats Movie
The Secret Garden
The Squid and the Whale
West Coast Customs: Season 5
Who the F**K is that Guy
SEPTEMBER 2
Vincent N Roxxy
SEPTEMBER 4
Graduation
SEPTEMBER 5
Carrie Pilby
Facing Darkness
Like Crazy
Marc Maron: Too Real (Netflix Original)
Newsies: The Broadway Musical
SEPTEMBER 6
A Good American
Hard Tide
SEPTEMBER 7
The Blacklist: Season 4
SEPTEMBER 8
#realityhigh (Netflix Original)
Apaches: Season 1
BoJack Horseman: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi (Netflix Original)
Fire Chasers: Season 1
Greenhouse Academy: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Joaquín Reyes: Una y no más (Netflix Original)
Spirit: Riding Free: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Confession Tapes: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
The Walking Dead: Season 7
SEPTEMBER 9
Portlandia: Season 7
SEPTEMBER 11
The Forgotten
SEPTEMBER 12
Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster (Netflix Original)
SEPTEMBER 13
Offspring: Season 7
Ghost of the Mountains
SEPTEMBER 14
Disney’s Pocahontas
SEPTEMBER 15
American Vandal: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
First They Killed My Father (Netflix Original)
Foo Fighters: Back and Forth
George Harrison: Living in the Material World
Larceny
Project Mc²: Part 5 (Netflix Original)
Rumble
Strong Island (Netflix Original)
VeggieTales in the City: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
SEPTEMBER 18
Call the Midwife: Series 6
The Journey Is the Destination
SEPTEMBER 19
Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
Jerry Before Seinfeld (Netflix Original)
Love, Sweat and Tears
SEPTEMBER 20
Carol
SEPTEMBER 21
Gotham: Season 3
SEPTEMBER 22
Fuller House: New Episodes (Netflix Original)
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
The Samaritan
SEPTEMBER 23
Alien Arrival
SEPTEMBER 25
Dark Matter: Season 3
SEPTEMBER 26
Bachelorette
Night School
Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan
Terrace House: Aloha State: Part 4 (Netflix Original)
SEPTEMBER 27
Absolutely Anything
SEPTEMBER 29
Big Mouth: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Club de Cuervos: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Gerald’s Game (Netflix Original)
Real Rob: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Paul Hollywood’s Big Continental Road Trip: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Our Souls at Night (Netflix Original)
The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
SEPTEMBER 30
Murder Maps: Season 3