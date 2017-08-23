Top Stories
Wed, 23 August 2017 at 1:27 am

Nina Dobrev Celebrates Her 'harper' Cover with Friends

Nina Dobrev takes a look at her harper by Harper’s Bazaar cover with friends Kat Graham and Jessica Szohr at a celebration event on Tuesday (August 22) at Rosaline in West Hollywood, Calif.

Some of the celebs that showed up to celebrate included Nina‘s The Vampire Diaries and The Originals co-stars Kat, Claire Holt, Kayla Ewell, and Danielle Campbell.

Other friends at the event were Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich, Derek Hough, Victoria Justice, and 13 Reasons Why‘s Tommy Dorfman.

FYI: Nina is wearing a Ralph Lauren dress, Malone Souliers shoes, and an Edie Parker clutch. Kat is wearing a The Attico dress. Julianne is wearing a Jenny Packham dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes, and a Sarah Beydoun bag. The event was presented by Sephora.

30+ pictures inside of Nina Dobrev and friends at the event…

Credit: Stefanie Keenan; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Brooks Laich, Claire Holt, Danielle Campbell, Derek Hough, Jessica Szohr, Julianne Hough, Kat Graham, Kayla Ewell, Nina Dobrev, Tommy Dorfman, Victoria Justice

  • Mishti Dokan

    This shows that Candace is either a Traitor, or a Jealous B.
    I hope no one gets a friend like Candace, because what nina didn’t do for her? If it was not for NINA she wouldn’t have the happiness she has right now (A beautiful daughter, amazing husband and a great life)
    No one likes that Candace.
    you are not a good human being.

  • ellen

    The only thing Candice can do is to separate the family and yell at the children.