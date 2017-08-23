Nina Dobrev Celebrates Her 'harper' Cover with Friends

Nina Dobrev takes a look at her harper by Harper’s Bazaar cover with friends Kat Graham and Jessica Szohr at a celebration event on Tuesday (August 22) at Rosaline in West Hollywood, Calif.

Some of the celebs that showed up to celebrate included Nina‘s The Vampire Diaries and The Originals co-stars Kat, Claire Holt, Kayla Ewell, and Danielle Campbell.

Other friends at the event were Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich, Derek Hough, Victoria Justice, and 13 Reasons Why‘s Tommy Dorfman.

FYI: Nina is wearing a Ralph Lauren dress, Malone Souliers shoes, and an Edie Parker clutch. Kat is wearing a The Attico dress. Julianne is wearing a Jenny Packham dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes, and a Sarah Beydoun bag. The event was presented by Sephora.

