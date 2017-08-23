Top Stories
Taylor Swift's Snake Is Revealed in Latest Cryptic Video!

Mel B Speaks Out After Walking Out of 'AGT', Calls out Simon Cowell's Insensitive Comment

New on Netflix in September 2017 - Full List Revealed!

You Won't Believe What Gunther From 'Friends' Looks Like Today!

Wed, 23 August 2017 at 9:48 am

Rachel Lindsay Claps Back at DeMario Jackson Saying She Was Only 'Attracted to White Men'

Rachel Lindsay Claps Back at DeMario Jackson Saying She Was Only 'Attracted to White Men'

Rachel Lindsay shut down DeMario Jackson after he made some comments about her during his podcast interview on The E&G Podcast.

“I was only there for the two weeks in the house. From the beginning you knew that she was attracted to white men. You knew that. No disrespect, you just knew. She had that vibe,” DeMario said on the show. You may not remember, but Rachel sent DeMario home when his flame Lexi Thexton showed up to confront him during filming.

“From night one, we all set down, all the guys and I said, ‘They’re going to have a black representative, either myself or Eric, and they’re going to have Dean, Peter, and Brian as the final four.’ We all caught that,” he continued.

In response to the podcast, in the comments on their Instagram, Rachel wrote, “Says the guy that dated Lexi. Demario never knew me and still doesn’t.”

  • shoes4life

    Well, ge wasn’t lying….

  • plez

    Is Demario’s five minutes up yet? Thank goodness Dancing with the Stars denied him a chance to stay semi relevant.

  • Koos

    being black is still horrible in america?