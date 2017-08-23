Rafael Nadal Is Back on Top of Tennis World Rankings!

Rafael Nadal is back on top!

The 30-year-old tennis pro has officially replaced Andy Murray as world number one on Monday – the first time since July 2014 he has held top spot.

“Being No 1 after all the things that I have been going through the last couple of years is something unbelievable, so (it) is, for me, an amazing achievement to be back to that position after three years,” Rafael said in a statement (via BBC).

Rafael has claimed four titles on tour this season, winning 49 matches and losing nine in a stellar 2017.

Pictured: Rafael co-hosting an exclusive cocktail event with Cosentino at Cosentino City Manhattan on Tuesday (August 22) in New York City.