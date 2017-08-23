Top Stories
Taylor Swift's Snake Is Revealed in Latest Cryptic Video!

Taylor Swift's Snake Is Revealed in Latest Cryptic Video!

Mel B Speaks Out After Walking Out of 'AGT', Calls out Simon Cowell's Insensitive Comment

Mel B Speaks Out After Walking Out of 'AGT', Calls out Simon Cowell's Insensitive Comment

New on Netflix in September 2017 - Full List Revealed!

New on Netflix in September 2017 - Full List Revealed!

You Won't Believe What Gunther From 'Friends' Looks Like Today!

You Won't Believe What Gunther From 'Friends' Looks Like Today!

Wed, 23 August 2017 at 9:16 am

Rafael Nadal Is Back on Top of Tennis World Rankings!

Rafael Nadal Is Back on Top of Tennis World Rankings!

Rafael Nadal is back on top!

The 30-year-old tennis pro has officially replaced Andy Murray as world number one on Monday – the first time since July 2014 he has held top spot.

“Being No 1 after all the things that I have been going through the last couple of years is something unbelievable, so (it) is, for me, an amazing achievement to be back to that position after three years,” Rafael said in a statement (via BBC).

Rafael has claimed four titles on tour this season, winning 49 matches and losing nine in a stellar 2017.

Pictured: Rafael co-hosting an exclusive cocktail event with Cosentino at Cosentino City Manhattan on Tuesday (August 22) in New York City.


A post shared by Rafa Nadal (@rafaelnadal) on

Just Jared on Facebook
rafael nadal is back on top of tennis world rankings 01
rafael nadal is back on top of tennis world rankings 02
rafael nadal is back on top of tennis world rankings 03
rafael nadal is back on top of tennis world rankings 04
rafael nadal is back on top of tennis world rankings 05
rafael nadal is back on top of tennis world rankings 06
rafael nadal is back on top of tennis world rankings 07

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Rafael Nadal

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Justin Bieber finds out why a paparazzi was being so rude to him - TMZ
  • Simone Biles has her first boyfriend and he's super cute - Just Jared Jr
  • You need to see this American Horror Story: Cult teaser - TooFab
  • Dirty Dancing is celebrating its 30th anniversary - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Riverdale's KJ Apa failed a pop quiz and it was hilarious - Just Jared Jr
  • Visitor

    Rafa is 31.