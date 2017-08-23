Rashida Jones Launches Away Luggage Collaboration in Hollywood

Rashida Jones steps out to attend the launch of her collaboration with luggage brand Away on Tuesday night (August 22) in Hollywood.

The 41-year-old actress and producer was joined by tons of her famous friends including Maya Rudolph, Brad Goreski, Mark Ronson, Max Winkler, and Danielle Haim at the launch dinner at the Chataeu Marmont restaurant.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rashida Jones

Rashida teamed up with Away for a new limited time collection that was inspired by her travels to Scandinavia with a portion of the proceeds going to the International Rescue Committee.

You can purchase luggage from Rashida‘s collection at AwayTravel.com.