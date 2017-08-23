Top Stories
Taylor Swift Reveals Album Title, Release Date, &amp; New Single!

Taylor Swift Reveals Album Title, Release Date, & New Single!

Mel B Speaks Out After Walking Out of 'AGT', Calls out Simon Cowell's Insensitive Comment

Mel B Speaks Out After Walking Out of 'AGT', Calls out Simon Cowell's Insensitive Comment

New on Netflix in September 2017 - Full List Revealed!

New on Netflix in September 2017 - Full List Revealed!

You Won't Believe What Gunther From 'Friends' Looks Like Today!

You Won't Believe What Gunther From 'Friends' Looks Like Today!

Wed, 23 August 2017 at 8:56 pm

Rashida Jones Launches Away Luggage Collaboration in Hollywood

Rashida Jones Launches Away Luggage Collaboration in Hollywood

Rashida Jones steps out to attend the launch of her collaboration with luggage brand Away on Tuesday night (August 22) in Hollywood.

The 41-year-old actress and producer was joined by tons of her famous friends including Maya Rudolph, Brad Goreski, Mark Ronson, Max Winkler, and Danielle Haim at the launch dinner at the Chataeu Marmont restaurant.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rashida Jones

Rashida teamed up with Away for a new limited time collection that was inspired by her travels to Scandinavia with a portion of the proceeds going to the International Rescue Committee.

You can purchase luggage from Rashida‘s collection at AwayTravel.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
rashida jones launches away lugage collab in hollywood 01
rashida jones launches away lugage collab in hollywood 02
rashida jones launches away lugage collab in hollywood 03
rashida jones launches away lugage collab in hollywood 04
rashida jones launches away lugage collab in hollywood 05
rashida jones launches away lugage collab in hollywood 06
rashida jones launches away lugage collab in hollywood 07

Posted to: Brad Goreski, Danielle Haim, Mark Ronson, Max Winkler, Maya Rudolph, Rashida Jones

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Justin Bieber finds out why a paparazzi was being so rude to him - TMZ
  • Simone Biles has her first boyfriend and he's super cute - Just Jared Jr
  • You need to see this American Horror Story: Cult teaser - TooFab
  • Dirty Dancing is celebrating its 30th anniversary - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Riverdale's KJ Apa failed a pop quiz and it was hilarious - Just Jared Jr