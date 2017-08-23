Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Is 'Like Another Parent' to Son Tennessee

Reese Witherspoon is on the cover of Southern Living magazine’s September 2017 issue, on newsstands August 25.

The 41-year-old actress is launching an exclusive dress collection with her lifestyle brand Draper James and the magazine! The limited edition dress that Reese is wearing on the cover will be available on August 23.

Here’s what Reese shared with the mag:

On her three kids: “The kids all have funny and unique relationships with each other. Ava is like another parent to Tennessee, like his other mother. I think sometimes he even gets confused—he told Ava ‘Happy Mother’s Day!’ And Tennessee is just sort of like Deacon’s protégé. He follows his older brother around the house all day.”

On what she did this past Mother’s Day: “We had lots of people over for lunch, including Laura Dern and her mom, [actress] Diane Ladd, who has become friends with my mom. It’s pretty cute—they really love each other and talk all the time. They’re even planning on taking a road trip together!”

For more from Reese, visit SouthernLiving.com.