Taylor Swift's Snake Is Revealed in Latest Cryptic Video!

Mel B Speaks Out After Walking Out of 'AGT', Calls out Simon Cowell's Insensitive Comment

New on Netflix in September 2017 - Full List Revealed!

You Won't Believe What Gunther From 'Friends' Looks Like Today!

Wed, 23 August 2017 at 10:10 am

Sam Heughan Flexes His Muscles for New Selfie!

Sam Heughan Flexes His Muscles for New Selfie!

Sam Heughan is looking mighty fine in his new selfie where he’s flexing his bicep!

The 37-year-old Outlander star posted a new photo on Tuesday (August 23), where he posed in front of a poster of him flexing.

“On the undercard for #mayweathermcgregor fight… think he’s any good? 🥊🥊” Sam captioned the photo, where he is also flexing his arm.

If you don’t know, the highly anticipated Mayweather vs. McGregor fight is happening this weekend, and the undercard features other boxing matches leading up to the big event.

A post shared by Sam Heughan (@samheughan) on

