Selena Gomez Nuzzles Up to The Weeknd at the Grocery Store

'America's Got Talent' 2017 - Every Top 22 Act Revealed So Far

Keleigh Sperry Shares More of Her & Miles Teller's Engagement Photos!

Serena Williams Draws on Baby Bump in Funny New Video!

Wed, 23 August 2017 at 12:11 am

Selena Gomez: 'Fetish (Galantis Remix)' Stream, Lyrics, & Download!

Selena Gomez just dropped the new version of her song “Fetish” and it features Gucci Mane!

The Galantis remix is now available to stream on Spotify and download on iTunes and other digital music providers.

“Surprise! @wearegalantis remix of ‘Fetish’ comes out at midnight ET and YOU GUYS helped inspire the art.😝 Can’t wait for you to hear it,” Selena tweeted to her fans just hours before dropping the song.

Selena will most likely be in attendance at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards this weekend as she’s nominated for two awards!

Click inside to read the lyrics for the song…

Read the lyrics below!
