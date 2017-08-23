Top Stories
Wed, 23 August 2017 at 4:28 pm

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Mental Health & Being on Bed Rest

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Mental Health & Being on Bed Rest

Selena Gomez is sharing more about her personal journey with mental health.

The 25-year-old entertainer spoke out while moderating a panel for upcoming film Good Time with her friends, director Josh Safdie and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Selena explained that she became friends with the duo after watching their film Heaven Knows What, about a woman’s overwhelming love for her boyfriend and her addiction to heroin.

“A little while ago I was actually on bed rest, and it’s probably the worst time to watch Heaven Knows What or the best time, depending on your mental state. I ended up becoming extremely fascinated with the boys and kind of forced them to become my friend a little bit,” Selena explained.

While later discussing the origins of some of their intense characters, Selena got candid about how she keeps a healthy state of mind.

“For me, personally, I really liked the mental aspect of it, because I’ve done a lot of those exercises that you put in. So, the beginning of the movie stuck with me because I actually…I’m very open, it’s not really a secret, but I, for sure, have talked about that, and I’ve done a lot of those exercises,” Selena said.

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Selena Gomez

