Top Stories
Taylor Swift's Snake Is Revealed in Latest Cryptic Video!

Taylor Swift's Snake Is Revealed in Latest Cryptic Video!

Mel B Speaks Out After Walking Out of 'AGT', Calls out Simon Cowell's Insensitive Comment

Mel B Speaks Out After Walking Out of 'AGT', Calls out Simon Cowell's Insensitive Comment

New on Netflix in September 2017 - Full List Revealed!

New on Netflix in September 2017 - Full List Revealed!

You Won't Believe What Gunther From 'Friends' Looks Like Today!

You Won't Believe What Gunther From 'Friends' Looks Like Today!

Wed, 23 August 2017 at 10:06 am

Taylor Swift's Snake Is Revealed in Latest Cryptic Instagram!

Taylor Swift's Snake Is Revealed in Latest Cryptic Instagram!

Taylor Swift has officially revealed the head of her snake featured in all of the cryptic videos she’s been posting on Instagram.

The 27-year-old entertainer has been posting snake videos all week – first the tail, then the body, and now the head. The snake seems very angry, and lunges at the camera at one point.

While Taylor has not publicly commented on the video, fans are assuming it has to do with a new single, or a possible album announcement. The hashtag #TS6IsComing has been trending all week, referring to her sixth album.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Justin Bieber finds out why a paparazzi was being so rude to him - TMZ
  • Simone Biles has her first boyfriend and he's super cute - Just Jared Jr
  • You need to see this American Horror Story: Cult teaser - TooFab
  • Dirty Dancing is celebrating its 30th anniversary - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Riverdale's KJ Apa failed a pop quiz and it was hilarious - Just Jared Jr
  • Shell

    She says she wants to overhaul her image and not to be seen the same but this is the same poor me crap she always pulls.

  • Effy

    I’m tired of her fake “let’s support other women!” But then goes around and writes songs trashing women or trashing men. Now she’s trying to be hardcore with these snake images.

    I applaud her for the sexual assault trial. Except, it took HIM going to court for her to even care about it. She should have spoken and advocated about it sooner.

  • J.K.

    so she is a snake?

  • Koos

    …………her licking niece too?

  • Kinanty Ulalal

    New movie 2017 HD 1080P
    Play now in =>> GOGOMOVIE21.BLOGSPOT.COM