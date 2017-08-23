Taylor Swift's Snake Is Revealed in Latest Cryptic Instagram!

Taylor Swift has officially revealed the head of her snake featured in all of the cryptic videos she’s been posting on Instagram.

The 27-year-old entertainer has been posting snake videos all week – first the tail, then the body, and now the head. The snake seems very angry, and lunges at the camera at one point.

While Taylor has not publicly commented on the video, fans are assuming it has to do with a new single, or a possible album announcement. The hashtag #TS6IsComing has been trending all week, referring to her sixth album.