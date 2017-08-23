The Killers Debut 'Run For Cover' Music Video - Watch Here!

The Killers are back at it with the brand new music video for their latest single called “Run For Cover,” and you can watch it right here!

The track is the second single to be released from the Brandon Flowers-fronted band’s fifth studio album Wonderful Wonderful, which is due out on September 22 via Island Records.

“Run for Cover” follows the Killers‘ original video for “The Man,” a visual ode to their native Las Vegas, which was premiered in June.

“Run For Cover” is also available on Spotify and download on iTunes now!



The Killers – Run For Cover (Music Video)