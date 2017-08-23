Top Stories
Wed, 23 August 2017 at 7:11 pm

'This Is Us' Reveals First Look at Season 2 - Watch Now!

'This Is Us' Reveals First Look at Season 2 - Watch Now!

Grab the tissues!

The first look at This Is Us season two was just released and boy is it a tearjerker.

In the clip, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) talks to his mom Rebecca (Mandy Moore) about wanting to adopt a child.

Randall then asks Rebecca what made she and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) decide to adopt him right after one of their triplets died.

Rebecca then shared a heart-wrenching story about how she was grieving and Jack convinced her that Randall was already part of their family from the moment all three kids were in the nursery at the hospital after their births.

This Is Us season 2 premieres on NBC on Tuesday, September 26.

Watch the clip below!


This Is Us – Season 2 First Look
