Wed, 23 August 2017 at 8:25 pm

Tony Romo & Wife Candice Welcome Third Son Jones!

Tony Romo & Wife Candice Welcome Third Son Jones!

Tony Romo & Candice Crawford Romo have welcomed their third child together!

The 37-year-old former Dallas Cowboys quarterback announced on Twitter that he and his 30-year-old wife welcomed son Jones McCoy on Wednesday (August 23).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tony Romo

“Welcomed our third boy Jones McCoy Romo into the world today! Ten fingers and ten toes. All healthy. Almost have my basketball team built,” Tony captioned the below photo of baby Jones.

Tony and Candice are already parents to sons Hawkins, 5, and Rivers, 3.

Congrats to the happy family!
Photos: Getty
  • Madsxx

    Cute baby. Interesting that all their kids first names are last names though.