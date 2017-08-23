Top Stories
Taylor Swift's Snake Is Revealed in Latest Cryptic Video!

Mel B Speaks Out After Walking Out of 'AGT', Calls out Simon Cowell's Insensitive Comment

New on Netflix in September 2017 - Full List Revealed!

You Won't Believe What Gunther From 'Friends' Looks Like Today!

Wed, 23 August 2017 at 10:40 am

When Is Taylor Swift's New Music Arriving?

When Is Taylor Swift's New Music Arriving?

Taylor Swift has been teasing something big, and we can only imaging it’s a new single off of her sixth album (which has also not yet been announced).

Sources are telling Variety that the 27-year-old entertainer has new music coming on Friday, though nothing is confirmed. It’s unclear if Taylor will drop one song, a whole album, a music video, or something else.

Fans began suspecting something was coming last week when Taylor wiped her Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Tumblr accounts clean of all their content.

Then, this week, Taylor has been posting videos of a snake’s body in parts. First she posted the tail, then she posted the snake’s body, and finally today, she showed the snake’s head (complete with some huge fangs!).
