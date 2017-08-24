Top Stories
Thu, 24 August 2017 at 1:23 pm

Alexander Ludwig & Rita Ora Step Out for Secret Magazine Party

Alexander Ludwig & Rita Ora Step Out for Secret Magazine Party

Rita Ora and Alexander Ludwig hit the red carpet at Tings Magazine’s Secret Party!

The 26-year-old “Your Song” singer and the 25-year-old Vikings actor showed their support for the London-based outlet as it launched its premiere issue on Thursday night (August 23) at Nightingale Plaza in Los Angeles.

The event was held to celebrate the issue’s cover star, Cameron Dallas.

Rita wore a black leather jacket covered in colorful hearts, unicorns, stars, and other fairy tale-inpsired designs. She completed her look with red glasses, dark pink lipstick, and lots of accessories including star-shaped earrings.

Alexander brought along Kristy Dawn Dinsmore as his date.

Also in attendance were Ashley Madekwe, Melissa Molinaro, Carter Jenkins, Machine Gun Kelly, Sofia Richie, Skyler Shaye, and Kiernan Shipka.

10+ pictures inside of Alexander Ludwig, Rita Ora, and more at the party…

