Andy Grammer Debuts 'Give Love' Music Video - Watch Here!

Andy Grammer has just dropped the official music video for his latest single “Give Love” featuring LunchMoney Lewis, and you can watch it right here!

The catchy summer jam, which follows his platinum smash single “Fresh Eyes,” will be featured on the 33-year-old singer’s upcoming album, which is set for release this fall.

“If it does its job of being a summer jam, it should make you smile and shake your ass at the same time, like any truly good summer jam does,” Andy said in a statement about the song. “It was inspired by my sweet mother who gave more love to the world than anyone I’ve ever met.”

You can also stream “GiveLove” on Spotify and download it on iTunes now!



