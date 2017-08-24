Top Stories
Anthony Anderson Says He Would Switch Roles with 'Transparent's Jeffrey Tambor!

Anthony Anderson Says He Would Switch Roles with 'Transparent's Jeffrey Tambor!

Anthony Anderson as Transparent‘s Maura Pfefferman? Now that would be something!

While talking about his Emmy nomination for Black-ish, the 47-year-old actor revealed that he would gladly switch roles with fellow Emmy nominee, Jeffrey Tambor, who plays Transparent favorite Maura Pfefferman.

“Jeffrey Tambor, just because he’s won the Emmy every year that I’ve been nominated,” Anthony told THR. “I want to know what that feels like.”

Pictured: Anthony joining Octavia Spencer as she hosts a special UTA celebration for his Emmy nomination at UTA on Thursday (August 23) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Also in attendance to show their support was Anthony‘s Black-ish co-stars Peter Mackenzie, Allen Maldonado, Miles Brown, Isac Brown and Chris Brew.
