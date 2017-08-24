Top Stories
Thu, 24 August 2017 at 1:54 pm

Bella Hadid Looks Fierce & Fit in Ab-Baring White Outfit While Strolling in NYC

Bella Hadid Looks Fierce & Fit in Ab-Baring White Outfit While Strolling in NYC

Bella Hadid makes heads turn while heading out around the town on Wednesday (August 24) in New York City.

The 20-year-old model, also spotted yesterday running errands in a sporty and preppy look in NYC, kept it cool in an ab-baring all-white outfit and sunglasses while strutting down the sidewalk.

Yesterday, Bella shared a makeup-free selfie on her Instagram, captioning the post: “Silence.”

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on

Earlier in August, Bella enjoyed a night on the town with her friends Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin at Cipriani restaurant.

See more photos of Bella strutting her stuff down below…
Credit: frank lewis; Photos: startraksphoto.com, BACKGRID
Posted to: Bella Hadid

  • rosaryblue

    She looks amazing

  • Faith + 1

    She looks 30+