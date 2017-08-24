Top Stories
Katy Perry Drops Basketball-Themed 'Swish Swish' Video Featuring the Most Random Celebs!

'America's Got Talent' 2017 - Seven More Acts Move Forward to Semi-Finals

Thu, 24 August 2017 at 6:58 pm

Britney Spears Relives Iconic VMAs Snake Moment from 2001!

Can you believe it has been 16 years since Britney Spears held a snake on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards?!

The entertainer, just 19 at the time, performed her song “I’m a Slave 4 U” while holding a snake at the 2001 show.

Now, leading up to this year’s show on Sunday (August 27), Britney is looking back at the iconic moment.

“Remember when I brought a jungle to the #VMAs?? This was my favorite performance!! 😜😜 #tbt,” she tweeted with a photo from the performance.

Britney also memorably performed “Oops!… I Did It Again” at the 2000 show, made out with Madonna at the 2003 show, had a comeback performance with “Gimme More” at the 2007 show, and finally returned after a nine year absence at the 2016 show.
