Thu, 24 August 2017 at 12:59 am

Brooklyn Decker Cuddles Her Tiny Baby Bump at Keds Event

Brooklyn Decker Cuddles Her Tiny Baby Bump at Keds Event

Brooklyn Decker arrives at the Champion Equality: Make It Your Business panel discussion on Wednesday afternoon (August 23) at Neuehouse in New York City.

The 30-year-old Grace & Frankie actress debuted her tiny baby bump in a white, lace dress as she attended the event.

Brooklyn attended the event hosted Keds & LOLA to celebrate Women’s Equality Day where she spoke about creating her styling site Finery.com.

In case you missed it, Brooklyn and her husband Andy Roddick announced that the couple were expecting their second child together earlier this summer.

Make sure to watch Brooklyn‘s recent #DealBrag video for RetailMeNot, in which she teaches her fans how to save with awesome deals on the app!


#DealBrag | How to Save Money Like Brooklyn Decker

